Courtesy of SABC News
The High Court in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, hears the matter between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu.
The queen filed an application for an urgent interdict to stop the wedding of the King to Nomzamo Myeni.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | King Misuzulu wedding court case
Courtesy of SABC News
The High Court in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, hears the matter between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu.
The queen filed an application for an urgent interdict to stop the wedding of the King to Nomzamo Myeni.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News