News

WATCH LIVE | King Misuzulu wedding court case

By TimesLIVE - 20 January 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, hears the matter between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu.

The queen filed an application for an urgent interdict to stop the wedding of the King to Nomzamo Myeni.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge | 20 January ...
King Misuzulu wedding court case

Most Read