The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is hearing allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape division of the high court on Monday.
The panel previously heard Mbenenge had allegedly twice sent messages, later deleted, after judges secretary Andiswa Mengo told him she did not want to be intimate with him.
Mbenenge has denied the interactions were non-consensual, but his version is yet to be heard by the tribunal.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into sexual assault allegations against EC judge Mbenenge
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
