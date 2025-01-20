Towing drama at Nelson Mandela Bay labour department
Deputy director charged with theft after colleague’s BMW removed from premises during December holidays
It was a day of drama at the Gqeberha labour department offices on Friday when an official was detained by police for allegedly having a colleague’s BMW towed away from the building, demanding he cough up R7,000 before he could get his car back.
Mike Ngqolowa, 54, was arrested and charged on Saturday, and is scheduled to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.