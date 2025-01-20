Skateboarders ramp up for the big prize
Competitors bring their best moves to Kings Beach leg of national contest
With ollies, heel flips and kick turns, the Kimberley Diamond Cup made a comeback on Saturday in Gqeberha, giving avid skaters from around the province a chance at glory and a shared prize of R100,000 in the first leg of the country’s apex competition.
The competition made its return after a two-year hiatus, with the first leg taking place in Gqeberha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.