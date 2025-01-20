More than 1,500 people died on the roads during the festive season

At least 1,502 people have died in 1,234 fatal crashes since December 1.
Transport minister Barbara Creecy announced the preliminary 2024/2025 festive season road deaths statistics on Monday.
She conveyed condolences to the families of those who died and well-wishes to those still recuperating in hospitals and at home.
“The number of fatalities represents a year-on-year increase of 5.3% (70) compared with the 2023/2024 festive season, with a 4.2% (50) increase in the number of crashes. This is regrettable, more so because it reverses the strides made in recent years,” she said.
Six provinces recorded increases in the number of fatalities — KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Free State, Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West.
The Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State recorded increased fatalities of 70, 54 and 21 respectively compared with 2023/2024, while Gauteng, the Western Cape and Mpumalanga recorded decreases of 76, 23 and 15 respectively.
Creecy said pedestrian fatalities remain a huge concern with 41% of deaths being pedestrians. The highest numbers of pedestrian deaths were recorded in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, the most populous provinces in terms of vehicles and people.
Gauteng had the highest pedestrian fatalities at 63.84% followed by the Western Cape with 53.9% and KwaZulu-Natal with 44.33%.
“All the more disturbing is most crashes and deaths are a result of human factors. To be precise, 87% of crashes happened because of human behaviour, including hit-and-runs, jaywalking, fatigue, loss of control over vehicles, speed, drunken driving and reckless overtaking.
“South Africans must change our behaviour on the roads,” she said.
The number of people who died on the roads this festive season increased because people continue to behave badly despite the ministry's pleas and warnings and notwithstanding their efforts to clamp down on irresponsible and reckless behaviour.
“It is clear that many road users — drivers and pedestrians — continue to act without regard for the lives of others.”
Authorities will continue to direct their efforts at changing the behaviour of road users, invest in designing and engineering safer roads, enforcing safe speeds in high-congestion areas and enhancing emergency response systems and access to quality trauma care.
“Indications are that the implementation of 24/7 traffic policing is more critical than ever. During the festive season we agreed to release national traffic police resources to provinces to intensify road safety communication and education campaigns and strengthen monitoring of law enforcement operations, especially at night,” she said.
The department launched the safety campaign on December 1, intending to change road user behaviour, enhance law enforcement and work together with everyone involved to reduce crashes and fatalities.
Law enforcement officers issued 711,184 fines for traffic offences around the country. About 23,607 fines were issued to drivers who failed to wear seat belts, while 16,925 motorists were fined for using cellphones while driving.
At least 16,527 vehicles were found to be unroadworthy and issued with traffic fines as well as having their licence discs removed, particularly in areas where vehicles could not be impounded due to a lack of impoundment facilities.
In total, 8,917 motor vehicles were impounded. Creecy said this was an indication of “the appalling lack of respect for traffic laws”.
TimesLIVE
More than 1,500 people died on the roads during the festive season
Journalist
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
