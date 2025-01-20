Inside the Karoo school that has failed its pupils
Only seven of the 109 matrics passed amid teacher shortages and transport woes
Only seven pupils out of a class of 109 at a small Karoo school passed the 2024 matric exams.
Having received little to no teaching for some subjects due to a severe staff shortage, and with many pupils attending school only twice a week, the first matric class of Langkloof Senior Secondary School, just outside Misgund, achieved a dismal 93.6% failure rate...
