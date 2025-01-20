News

Hawks take over probe into weekend kidnappings

By Brandon Nel - 20 January 2025
Gulam Talat, left, was kidnapped in Durban Road, Korsten, on Sunday, just more than 24 hours after Bertie Williams was also abducted at his scrapyard in Sidwell
The Hawks have taken over the investigations into two kidnappings which took place in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend.

The businessmen were kidnapped in separate incidents on Saturday and Sunday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said on Monday that a specialised kidnapping task team had been assigned to both cases and was actively pursuing all leads.

At 7.10am on Saturday, Sidwell Scrap Metals owner Bertie Williams, 52, was snatched at gunpoint, forced into his abductors vehicle and driven away.

Police said at the time that Williams had stopped in front of his business and on getting out of his vehicle was approached by five armed people wearing masks.

They shoved him into their vehicle and sped away.

Then, at about 11am on Sunday, Gulam Talat, 39, was dragged from his business, Cell Tech Retail & Wholesale, in Durban Road, Korsten, by four armed men.

They forced him into a white Toyota Corolla and sped off.

The police did not confirm if any ransom demands were made.

“Due to the sensitive nature of these ongoing investigations, we are unable to disclose further details at this stage,” Fumba said.

“However, our primary concern remains the safety and wellbeing of the victims.

“We urge anyone with information related to these incidents to come forward. All information will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.”

