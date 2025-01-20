Nelson Mandela Bay business owner Julian Brown has been released on bail of R5,000 after his arrest for alleged assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Brown appeared in the St Albans Prison court on Monday morning after spending much of the weekend behind bars.
He was arrested on Friday after a video circulated on social media, seemingly showing Brown kicking and hitting a man while allegedly threatening to kill him.
Before the incident in a parking lot in Hunters Retreat, the two can be seen arguing.
Brown, 38, the owner of a construction company, spent two years in prison for charges related to perlemoen poaching and racketeering.
However, in January 2024, his conviction and subsequent sentence were set aside by a full bench of three judges at the Makhanda high court.
The judges found the trial court had committed an irregularity sufficient to render the initial trial unfair.
At the time, Brown was accused of running one of the most lucrative perlemoen enterprises in the city.
Defence attorney Danie Gouws confirmed that Brown had been granted bail of R5,000.
HeraldLIVE
Assault-accused Julian Brown released on R5,000 bail
Image: SUPPLIED
Nelson Mandela Bay business owner Julian Brown has been released on bail of R5,000 after his arrest for alleged assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Brown appeared in the St Albans Prison court on Monday morning after spending much of the weekend behind bars.
He was arrested on Friday after a video circulated on social media, seemingly showing Brown kicking and hitting a man while allegedly threatening to kill him.
Before the incident in a parking lot in Hunters Retreat, the two can be seen arguing.
Brown, 38, the owner of a construction company, spent two years in prison for charges related to perlemoen poaching and racketeering.
However, in January 2024, his conviction and subsequent sentence were set aside by a full bench of three judges at the Makhanda high court.
The judges found the trial court had committed an irregularity sufficient to render the initial trial unfair.
At the time, Brown was accused of running one of the most lucrative perlemoen enterprises in the city.
Defence attorney Danie Gouws confirmed that Brown had been granted bail of R5,000.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News