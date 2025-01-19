Trouble in the Zulu royal household as wedding called off and king's right-hand man axed

This comes amid divorce proceedings initiated by the king against one of his wives last month, who is opposing the court action. She cited the upcoming wedding arguing it would amount to bigamy.
The application to stop the wedding is expected to be heard in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
In the second letter to Zulu the king said: “After careful consideration and extensive consultation, I have come to the conclusion that it is in the best interest of the Zulu royal house and the kingdom of KwaZulu to relieve you of all your official duties with immediate effect. This decision is not taken lightly but is necessitated by the following critical reasons,” said the king.
This comes after the firing of traditional prime minister Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi last month.
In the letter the king said it was “with a heavy heart and utmost gravity that I must address a matter of significant concern regarding your role as my spokesperson and representative in various official capacities.”
He cited among other things Zulu's inaccessibility as a spokesperson, saying a number of media had complained about his unavailability to provide timely and accurate official comments. This had led to one-sided and often unfactual public reports, tarnishing the reputation of the royal household and the king
He also cited Zulu's alleged neglect of “crucial communications” which led to his current fallout with the Ingonyama Trust Board as well as several government entities.
“This negligence has directly contributed to significant fallout, including strained relations with the Ingonyama Trust Board and tensions with the minister of rural development. These issues have escalated unnecessarily, even reaching the parliamentary portfolio committee, creating challenges that could have been avoided with proper communication and action.
“Your actions and omissions have undermined the effective administration of my office and strained critical relationships, both within the royal house and with external entities. These behaviours are deemed unacceptable.”
Bongani Gina, KwaZulu-Natal government communications head, said the DG's office had not yet received a letter from the king. He said he was “still waiting for prince Simphiwe to come back to me”.
Neither Zulu nor Myeni's spokesperson was available for comment.
TimesLIVE
Trouble in the Zulu royal household as wedding called off and king's right-hand man axed
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Beleaguered Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has “called off” his traditional wedding next week to his third wife Nomzamo Myeni and axed his right-hand man, Prince Simphiwe Zulu.
On Saturday two letters issued on behalf of the king were sent to KwaZulu-Natal director-general Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize and Zulu.
In the first letter the king notified Mkhize about the wedding postponement and asked her to withdraw Myeni's security detail.
“Due to reasons beyond the control of the royal house, the traditional wedding ceremonies involving Ms Myeni have been called off. As a result, it has become necessary to terminate all associated arrangements.”
This includes the withdrawal of benefits, allowances or privileges as well as security effective from 11am on Sunday.
The wedding was scheduled to take place from next Friday to Sunday at the Kwakhangela royal household.
This comes amid divorce proceedings initiated by the king against one of his wives last month, who is opposing the court action. She cited the upcoming wedding arguing it would amount to bigamy.
The application to stop the wedding is expected to be heard in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
In the second letter to Zulu the king said: “After careful consideration and extensive consultation, I have come to the conclusion that it is in the best interest of the Zulu royal house and the kingdom of KwaZulu to relieve you of all your official duties with immediate effect. This decision is not taken lightly but is necessitated by the following critical reasons,” said the king.
This comes after the firing of traditional prime minister Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi last month.
In the letter the king said it was “with a heavy heart and utmost gravity that I must address a matter of significant concern regarding your role as my spokesperson and representative in various official capacities.”
He cited among other things Zulu's inaccessibility as a spokesperson, saying a number of media had complained about his unavailability to provide timely and accurate official comments. This had led to one-sided and often unfactual public reports, tarnishing the reputation of the royal household and the king
He also cited Zulu's alleged neglect of “crucial communications” which led to his current fallout with the Ingonyama Trust Board as well as several government entities.
“This negligence has directly contributed to significant fallout, including strained relations with the Ingonyama Trust Board and tensions with the minister of rural development. These issues have escalated unnecessarily, even reaching the parliamentary portfolio committee, creating challenges that could have been avoided with proper communication and action.
“Your actions and omissions have undermined the effective administration of my office and strained critical relationships, both within the royal house and with external entities. These behaviours are deemed unacceptable.”
Bongani Gina, KwaZulu-Natal government communications head, said the DG's office had not yet received a letter from the king. He said he was “still waiting for prince Simphiwe to come back to me”.
Neither Zulu nor Myeni's spokesperson was available for comment.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
World