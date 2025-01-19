Several Nelson Mandela Bay municipal pools will close this week for maintenance.
The pools include Rosedale, Varsvlei, Malabar, New Brighton, Zwide and Westering.
it is expected the pools will reopen on Friday.
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said maintenance would include deep cleaning and disinfection using industry-standard cleaning agents such as chlorine-based compounds, pH balancers and algicides to maintain water quality and hygiene.
“These chemicals are carefully managed by trained professionals to adhere to health and safety regulations.
“The closures will allow for thorough inspection and servicing of pool infrastructure, including filtration systems, pumps and other equipment vital for the safe operation of our pools.
“We regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate the public’s understanding and co-operation during this time.”
He said a full schedule of reopening dates would be communicated once the maintenance was completed.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay pools to undergo routine maintenance this week
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
