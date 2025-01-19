Lion hunt under way after reports of predators on the loose in KZN

A lion call-up headed by a private professional hunter is under way in the Gluckstadt area, south east of Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal after lion sightings and livestock killings reported in the area on Friday.
Musa Mntambo, communications manager for Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, said two organised teams were dispatched to Gluckstadt to search for lions after recent reports of livestock being killed by wild animals. He said a team from Ezemvelo was working alongside a second team led by a professional hunter.
An animal call-up is a method to attract wild animals to a specific area so they can be captured, treated or relocated.
Mntambo said the lion call-up started at 7pm on Friday and went on well into the early hours of Saturday, without success. Teams later returned to the area with the backup of a helicopter to assist in tracking the lions, believed to be hiding in the nearby dense bush.
“There have been three recently confirmed sightings of lions in the Gluckstadt area which is under the AbaQulusi Municipality. The sightings were reported in areas falling under Inkosi Zondo and Inkosi Zulu,” Mntambo said.
There had also been three reports of cattle killed by lions, which had raised concerns about the safety of residents and livestock in the area.
Ezemvelo has warned communities in the Gluckstadt area to be vigilant and report any sightings immediately to the local traditional leadership or police station.
“It is important to highlight a recurring challenge in the area as many livestock owners leave their animals in grazing areas day and night, only collecting them during dipping days or when needed.
“This practice leaves livestock vulnerable to predators. As a precautionary measure, Ezemvelo strongly urges all livestock owners in areas around Gluckstadt to ensure their animals are collected and kept in secure enclosures overnight to minimise the risk of attacks as lions become active at night,” warned Mntambo.
He said it was not known where the lions could have escaped from but this would be determined once they are captured and destroyed.
Lion hunt under way after reports of predators on the loose in KZN
Gluckstadt community warned to be vigilant and secure livestock at night as lions roam the area
Image: Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife
