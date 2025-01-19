Former Sunday Sun editor Prince Chauke, who died a week ago in his Cape Town apartment after a short illness, was given a hero’s send-off at Leseding Lutheran Church in Mamelodi, Tshwane.
Mourners gathered on Saturday to pay their final respects, with Metro FM’s Tbo Touch, minister of electricity Seputla Ramokgopa, socialite Tebogo Ramokgadi, and entrepreneur Lebo Gunguluza, among those present.
Tbo Touch recalled his long friendship with the late editor. “Prince was a go-getter and he always knew how to get things done. I don’t know how, but everyone around him was always happy. I’ve been friends with him for 20 years and just last year he asked to take a picture with me. Little did I know that would be the last picture I’d take with him,” he said.
Ramokgadi, producer of Diamonds and Dolls, spoke about Chauke’s impact on the tabloid industry, “It’s heartbreaking that he’s no more. We’re just giving him a well [deserved] send-off. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.
On Thursday, a memorial service was held for him at the same venue.
Chauke was laid to rest at Garsfontein Cemetery.
Former Sunday Sun editor Prince Chauke given a hero’s send-off
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
