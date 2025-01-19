Baby among five killed in head-on crash on N2

At least five people, including a four-month-old baby, died in a head-on collision on the N2 between Nanaga and Makhanda on Sunday.
A further six people were injured.
“So far, five people have died on the N2 between Nanaga and Makhanda following a horrific accident involving a VW Polo and a Chevrolet Spark,” Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said.
“The accident has just occurred and emergency services are at the scene.”
It is believed that the crash occurred at 4.30pm when the two vehicles collided head-on.
It is further understood that one woman was trapped in the Polo and that the jaws of life had to be used in an attempt to free her.
By the time of publication, she was still trapped.
Among the six injured is a boy, about seven or eight years old, whose skull was severely injured in the crash.
He was rushed to Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha.
HeraldLIVE
