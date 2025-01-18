News

Sidwell business owner kidnapped

By Brandon Nel and Eugene Coetzee - 18 January 2025

Dragged and bundled into a vehicle by five men, a Nelson Mandela Bay businessman was kidnapped at his scrapyard on Saturday.

Bertie Williams, 52, owner of Sidwell Scrap Metals, was snatched at gunpoint at 7.10am and forced into his abductors' vehicle before being driven away...

