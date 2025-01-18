High-flying matriculants awarded bursaries by Eastern Cape government to become pilots
Programme includes training at 43 Air School and partnership with Port Alfred High School
The Eastern Cape’s education department has cleared the runway for children from disadvantaged backgrounds to soar and pursue careers in aviation by partnering with the 43 Air School in Port Alfred.
With the department having committed to bursaries worth R70m, 50 pupils will have the chance to train to get their wings or explore associate careers including maritime studies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.