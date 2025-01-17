Pupils receive support through community outreach

Children in primary and high schools within the Seven Fountains community in the rural Eastern Cape are receiving crucial support for their education through two newly launched benevolent initiatives.
With the School is Cool and Shoes for Africa initiatives, pupils each receive a pencil case filled with stationery or a pair of school shoes.
Both projects are run by Lalibela Community Outreach and are an extension of the foundation’s Project 142.
The foundation is linked to Lalibela Wildlife Reserve outside Gqeberha which is close to Seven Fountains and is committed to community upliftment in the area.
Integral to the foundation’s operation are four key pillars — education and youth development through sport, health, nutrition and conservation.
For many children, a lack of resources is a major barrier to attending school and completing their education.
For families who cannot afford essential items such as shoes or stationery, even the smallest contribution can be life-changing.
Visitors to Lalibela Wildlife Reserve often ask how they can make a meaningful difference in the surrounding communities and now, by opting to donate R300 to Project 142, or other initiatives, many have become a part of making the change.
“When people feel valued, supported and that they belong, the opportunity to create a meaningful future and uplift others becomes a tangible reality,” spokesperson Natalie Lombard, who leads strategy and development for the foundation, said.
“Even the smallest gesture can have a profound impact.
“At Lalibela, we are fortunate to welcome guests who are eager to contribute to our mission.
“Our recent initiatives, School is Cool and Shoes for Africa, have exceeded all expectations, allowing us to extend support beyond the primary school pupils in Seven Fountains to even more children in need.
“We are very thankful for the generosity of our guests.”
The Shoes for Africa initiative establishes an ongoing shoe bank where children can exchange shoes which no longer fit, clean and polish them and take home a pair in the right size to wear to school.
This not only addresses the immediate need for footwear, but also fosters a culture of sharing, accountability and sustainability within the community.
To launch the shoe bank, the foundation funded the donation of 20 pairs of shoes, with generous contributions from guests helping to build the initial stock.
School is Cool is one of many initiatives at Lalibela aimed at supporting young people’s education.
The larger programme includes after-school tutoring at the recreation centre in Seven Fountains, where children receive assistance with their homework and studies.
Recognising that a hungry child cannot learn effectively, a volunteer-led programme provides daily meals to pupils in Seven Fountains, ensuring 200 children start their day with a nutritious breakfast.
In 2024, the foundation expanded its efforts by providing reading glasses to 12 children in need.
Lalibela’s guests have the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to causes which resonate with them.
Sports enthusiasts can choose to direct their donations towards the purchase of cricket balls or football kit, while those with an interest in wellness can support the foundation’s health initiatives.
Previously a blanket drive helped keep the elderly and children of Seven Fountains and Alicedale warm during the harsh winter season.
Lalibela’s visitors were invited to purchase a beautiful fleece blanket to keep warm on safari drives.
The blanket could either be passed on to someone in need or kept as a memento.
However, most visitors opted to pay the blanket forward.
Due to the resounding success of The School is Cool and Shoes for Africa initiatives to date, Lalibela’s leadership team has chosen to extend both projects to more surrounding communities and high school pupils during 2025.
Pupils receive support through community outreach
Image: SUPPLIED
