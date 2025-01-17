NMU wins its case in high court in dispute with former student
Nelson Mandela University has been granted a high court interdict against former student Isaac Diale, ordering him not to make false and defamatory statements against the vice-chancellor, NMU and its employees.
According to court papers, Diale had incessantly harassed the university and its staff referring to them, both in personal correspondence and on social media, as racists, and going as far as calling vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa a weak VC and coward...
