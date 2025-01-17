New hope for special needs children
Former principal and lecturer opens primary school in northern areas
Northern areas parents of primary school children with special educational needs have been thrown a lifeline with the opening of the Peter Gordon LSEN Academy in Gelvandale.
The school, a first of its kind for the northern areas and named after principal Mervin January’s father, was officially opened last week...
