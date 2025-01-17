A late-night gunfight between Nelson Mandela Bay’s metro police and four alleged robbers in Zwide on Thursday night led to the arrest of two suspects.
Metro police acting commissioner, advocate Andrew Moses, said the metro officers were patrolling the M17 Addo Road when they were stopped by two men next to a stationary truck.
The pair informed the officers they had just been robbed at gunpoint by four men in a white Toyota Tazz hatchback.
The officers gave chase towards Zwide, where they were involved in a shoot-out with the suspects in Vabaza Street, at about 8.30pm.
Moses said two of the four suspects, aged between 26 and 35, opened fire on the police vehicle, with one shot hitting the windscreen.
“Four suspects exited the stationary vehicle and continued shooting at the police.
“Our members returned fire, wounded two suspects and apprehended them.
“Two other suspects fled with firearms and the wounded suspects were taken to Dora Nginza Hospital with leg injuries,” Moses said.
“The stolen items were recovered in the possession of the suspects.
“We applaud the actions of our members, their swift response and bravery under fire is a testimony to serving the community with pride.”
He said the suspects faced charges of attempted murder and armed robbery and were being detained at the Kwazakhele police station.
HeraldLIVE
Metro cops arrest two after shoot-out with four alleged robbers in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: 123RF
