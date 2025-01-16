Lotteries board says it has reserves to ensure payment to good causes

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) says it has a contingency plan in place to ensure funding of good causes continues.

The commission was commenting on recent media reports regarding the postponement of a decision on the award of the fourth national lottery and sport pools licence.

The NLC said trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau had consulted its board regarding the decision. The NLC said it was confident the matter was being addressed.

“While we are hopeful there will not be a temporary halt to the sale of national lottery tickets, the NLC has a contingency plan in place to ensure funding to good causes continues.

“The NLC fully understands the concerns of civil society organisations that rely on the NLC for funding but the board can reassure the public that the NLC has sufficient reserves to ensure the continued provision of funds to support worthy causes.”

The NLC said the adjudication of applications under its 2023/24 call for applications has been concluded. This was adjudication for applications that were received between May and August 2023.

“After the previously communicated notification of delays in adjudication and taking into consideration that the distributing agency members have worked diligently to process all applications, it is anticipated that all applicants will receive correspondence on the outcome of their application by January 31.”

The NLC said R781m was allocated to the charities sector to “drive critical social impact”. It said 60% of these funds have been directed towards protecting vulnerable groups through programmes addressing poverty, abuse and disability; 25% supported early childhood development; 1% supported enhanced food security; and 6% funded animal welfare initiatives, ensuring the care and safety of animals in need.

The NLC said allocations to organisations in the arts, culture and national heritage sector totalled R309m. The sport and recreation sector received R332m, 52% of which was allocated to school sports development, ensuring youth access to structured sporting programmes.

“An NLC grant of R39.3m to Sascoc also made it possible for Team South Africa to travel, be accommodated at and participate in the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” the NLC said.

In November 2024 the NLC issued a new call for applications (2024/25), which will be processed entirely online.

“All organisations that did not qualify for funding in the 2023/24 cycle are invited to register their profiles and apply for funding before the closing date of February 28 2025.”

In support of the transition to an online environment, the NLC website will be zero-rated from the end of January 2025 to ensure that applicants do not pay for data when applying for funding on the NLC’s website.

TimesLIVE