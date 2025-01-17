His love for music extends to his family. His nephew, Phumele Mbenenge, better known as DJ Natz EfX, has shared stages with prominent DJs including Black Coffee, NaakMusiQ and Sun-El Musician.
Judge president accused of sexual harassment an avid choralist and music producer
Selby Mbenenge was a member of the Joybells Quartet
Reporter
Image: Screenshot/Youtube
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, who is accused of sexual harassment, was a dedicated churchgoer, a God-fearing man and a choralist who was part of a popular quartet.
Mbenenge is before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal facing allegations of sexual harassment. Judge’s secretary Andiswa Mengo has testified the judge president sent her inappropriate messages and pictures of his private parts.
The judge president was part of the Joybells Quartet of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and sang during church services across the province.
The choir was established in 1982. The group has recorded albums and a DVD and performed in churches in the Eastern Cape, Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, and Botswana. Mbenenge produced two of the albums.
He was known to be an avid churchgoer at the Summerpride Seventh Day Adventist Church in East London and has been part of at least four musical groups, including the Summerpride Seventh Adventist Church Choir.
