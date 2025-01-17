Elderly woman haunted by harrowing ordeal
‘I decided to sell my house because I am afraid he will come back here,’ says rape victim
Consumed by trauma, a 71-year-old Gqeberha woman has put her house on the market to try to escape the painful memory of the night she was raped by a man she had known since he was a child.
Not only is she terrified her rapist might return to her Soweto-on-Sea home, she is afraid of the house itself and the haunting memories it now carries...
