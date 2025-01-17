Blast at substation leaves KwaNobuhle residents in the dark
Suspected vandalism at a mini substation has left many parts of KwaNobuhle in darkness, disrupting health services at the Laetitia Bam Day Hospital while desperate diabetic residents are buying ice to keep their insulin cool.
An explosion heard in the dead of night left the MRM6 substation with collapsed flanks and a caved roof...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.