Nelson Mandela Bay put to the test on first day of school
A few hitches, but start of the new academic year was not all doom and gloom
It was a case of the good, the bad and the ugly on the first day of the 2025 academic year in Nelson Mandela Bay.
At one school on Wednesday morning, pupils lined up in the pouring rain only to find the premises had been locked. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.