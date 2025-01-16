Men accused of Gqeberha cop’s murder abandon bail bids
Two of the men accused of being involved in the murder of police member Callan Andrews returned to the Gqeberha magistrate’s court yesterday where both applied for an attorney from Legal Aid SA and abandoned their formal bail applications.
The men, both 27, have been identified as Damian Brooks and Chadwin Visagie...
