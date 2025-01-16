Mayor launches back-to-school campaign to assist disadvantaged
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has challenged residents and businesses to open their hearts and wallets to be part of a drive to assist disadvantaged pupils as the school year kicks off.
Her office hopes to collect shoes, sanitary towels and science and mathematics study packs...
