A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with an attack on an elderly couple in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday morning.
The couple were walking along Challenge Drive when a hooded man attacked them with a panga.
The victims, aged 70 and 73, were admitted to hospital, treated and later discharged.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the suspect had been arrested at about 9.30pm in Qolweni, Plettenberg Bay.
“He will appear in court once he has been formally charged.”
The brutal attack was caught on CCTV footage.
In the footage, a man can be seen approaching the couple from behind and attempting to snatch the woman’s bag.
When she resists, the attacker starts swinging the panga at the couple with the man bravely trying to ward him off.
However, the assailant continues to pull at the bag while slashing at the couple with the panga as they lie on the ground trying to defend themselves.
Eventually the suspect, unable to grab the bag, steals the couple’s hats before running away.
Moments later, a motorist pulled over to assist the couple.
A R10,000 reward was posted on Wednesday for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
HeraldLIVE
Man arrested in connection with panga attack on couple
Image: SCREENSHOT
HeraldLIVE
