Lifman murder accused hire high-profile advocate

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 16 January 2025

The formal bail application of the men accused of the brazen hit murder of underworld figure Mark Lifman has been set down for Friday.

Johannes Jacobs and Gert Bezuidenhout appeared briefly in the George Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning amid a strong media presence...

