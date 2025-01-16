Gary van Niekerk back in dock in February after quick court appearance
Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk is set to return to the specialised commercial crimes court in Gqeberha in just over a month after making a brief appearance on Wednesday morning.
Van Niekerk’s legal team is expected to make representations to court regarding the strength of the state’s case against their client when the matter returns on February 21...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.