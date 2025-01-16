Addo police have arrested five suspects for their alleged involvement in damaging a cellphone tower in the Karoo town of Jansenville on Wednesday.
A suspicious vehicle, a grey Datsun Go with five occupants, was intercepted and stopped on the R336, just a few kilometres from Addo.
Police spokesperson WO Majola Nkohli said police had received information that the occupants of the vehicle were possibly involved in the theft of batteries from a cellphone tower in Jansenville in the early hours of that morning.
“Immediately, members were dispatched to be on the lookout for the suspicious vehicle.
“Moments later, the vehicle was spotted and pulled off the road,” Nkohli said.
“The vehicle was searched, and several implements such as grinders were recovered from the vehicle.”
He said five suspects had been arrested and charged with contravention of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for damage to essential infrastructure.
The case was handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.
The suspects, aged between 24 and 31, are due to appear in the Jansenville magistrate’s court on Friday.
Five nabbed for damage to essential infrastructure in Jansenville
Image: SUPPLIED
