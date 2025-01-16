News

Excitement and tears to be in big school

Emotional time for parents and pupils as grade 1s start their education journey

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies and Brandon Nel - 16 January 2025

There were plenty of tears, fears, but mostly excitement as the grade 1 class of 2025 started their school careers on Wednesday.

Boys and girls in their oversized uniforms filled the corridors of the various Nelson Mandela Bay schools on a rainy start to the first term...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol arrested
What's in the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hamas

Most Read