An office manager in the Eastern Cape’s co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) department has been arrested after allegedly siphoning thousands of rand for fuel from the department.
The 39-year-old man was arrested this week after the Komani-based serious corruption crime investigation unit, in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), successfully executed a J175 warrant — a court summons served to an accused person.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said the suspect was scheduled to appear in the Cofimvaba magistrate’s court on January 31 in relation to allegations of fraud.
“The complainant, an assistant director of security management and anti-corruption services at Cogta Eastern Cape, reportedly acted on a complaint regarding suspected fruitless and wasteful expenditure related to fuel usage for a departmental vehicle,” Fumba said.
“The matter was subsequently referred to the Hawks for further investigation.
“During the probe Hawks discovered that between April 2022 and August 2022 discrepancies were identified between the kilometres travelled and the fuel consumption of the vehicle.”
Fumba said further investigation had exposed more abuse of the department’s vehicle and fleet card.
“The suspect allegedly used the department-issued fleet card to refuel the designated vehicle at a petrol station, then returned with another vehicle to refuel using the same card.
“This practice resulted in an actual loss of about R150,000 to the department.”
Eastern Cape Cogta manager arrested for fuel fraud
