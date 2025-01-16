Chance for fathers to step up at Daddy Cares Festival
Creating the vision of a family bond at the heart of organisation’s programme
Prepacked lunches, ponytails and a plan to be a present parent are all on the agenda for the inaugural Daddy Cares Festival.
The free event for all fathers is an innovative initiative by Gqeberha-based nonprofit organisation (NPO) Doxa Family Care, designed to promote active and positive fatherhood and is scheduled to take place on February 22...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.