News

Allegations of gross misconduct against metro officials

By Nomazima Nkosi - 16 January 2025

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is gunning for six officials suspected of gross misconduct which cost the city R10m.

Acting city manager Mandla George has issued the electricity and energy department officials with notices of intention to suspend...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol arrested
What's in the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hamas

Most Read