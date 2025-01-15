Year of challenges, but Willow Academy pupil pulls through with bachelor’s pass
Despite losing two close friends to crime on the brink of his final examination and being forced to be at the helm of his home due to his mother’s admission to hospital, a Willow Academy pupil overcame and conquered, earning a bachelor’s matric pass.
Reitumetse Monaheng, 18, was one school’s class-of-2024 success stories and contributed to its second consecutive 100% pass rate regardless of the challenges he had to overcome...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.