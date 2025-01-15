News

Township schools celebrate breaking the 80% barrier

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 January 2025

The matric class of 2024 has shone in Nelson Mandela Bay’s townships with more than 20 schools achieving pass rates higher than 80%.

Among the top performers was Lungisa High School (99.1%), while Walmer High got the highest-ever pass rate in its history...

