Township schools celebrate breaking the 80% barrier
The matric class of 2024 has shone in Nelson Mandela Bay’s townships with more than 20 schools achieving pass rates higher than 80%.
Among the top performers was Lungisa High School (99.1%), while Walmer High got the highest-ever pass rate in its history...
