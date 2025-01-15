The school where 98.9% is not quite good enough
A 98.9% pass rate would be the envy of almost any other school, but it is a blot on the perfect record Soqhayisa Senior Secondary School has maintained over the past five years.
Though three candidates did not manage to attain their National Senior Certificate, the 88% of bachelor’s degree passes with 281 distinctions is proof of the culture of excellence that runs deep at the school in Motherwell, Gqeberha. ..
