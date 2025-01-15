News

Man arrested for robbery of 15-year-old in Gqeberha

By Herald Reporter - 15 January 2025

A 24-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a house robbery in Gqeberha in which a 15-year-old boy was held at gunpoint.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the breakthrough had been made hours after the incident...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol arrested
What's in the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hamas

Most Read