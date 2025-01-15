Man arrested for robbery of 15-year-old in Gqeberha
A 24-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a house robbery in Gqeberha in which a 15-year-old boy was held at gunpoint.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the breakthrough had been made hours after the incident...
