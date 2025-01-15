The Eastern Cape achieved a record 84.89% matric pass rate in 2024 and among those who contributed to this increase are two Nelson Mandela Bay pupils who were also the top achievers in the province.
Diya Gajjar and Chris Joubert, both from Pearson High School in Gqeberha, finished first and second in the province, respectively.
Pearson was also among the eight schools in the Bay to achieve a 100% pass rate for the class of 2024.
In Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Diya and Chris who both highlight the role support systems — at home and at school — played in their remarkable achievements, some of the challenges they faced in the exams and their plans for this year.
We also speak to principal Haldane Pienaar who lauded Diya and Chris for achieving what was a “first in our history” and thanked school staff and parents for their support.
LISTEN | Top pupils reveal secrets behind their success
Image: BRANDON NEL
