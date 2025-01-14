Courtesy of SABC
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape High Court judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into sexual assault allegations against judge Mbenenge
Courtesy of SABC
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape High Court judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News