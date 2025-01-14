Transfer of Uitenhage Provincial Hospital CEO baffles staff
No reasons given after Khaya Mbewu reassigned amid reports of admin irregularities, workers say
Uitenhage Provincial Hospital staff have been left scratching their heads about a leadership change at the facility, saying they have been left in the dark as no reasons were given for the removal of the chief executive nor were they introduced to his replacement.
In September, chief executive Khaya Mbewu was transferred on a precautionary basis amid allegations of administrative irregularities and bringing the department’s name into disrepute...
