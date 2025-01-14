“The investigations found one firm was awarded 29 contracts to the value of R1,164,440,398 — or more than R1.1bn. This meant the firm held an unfair and unchecked monopoly over contracts issued by the department.”
Aside from the irregular awarding of the tenders, Meyer also expressed concern about the company's quality of work.
The dismissed official — whose office is responsible for identifying and mitigating risk and avoiding irregular expenditure during procurement processes, among its key functions —was held responsible.
The investigation also found irregularities with the 2022 appointment of the former director, Meyer said.
The department is looking at criminal wrongdoing by the company and if any money can be recouped.
Meyer said in an interview with the SABC at the weekend the department approached the Hawks because it had limited capacity to investigate whether there was any relationship between the company and the officials involved and the nature of that relationship.
“Law enforcement agencies are much better placed to look further and investigate these matters. We can only look into what we can see with our internal systems.”
The department's stance of zero tolerance of corruption should be a warning to companies who seek to collude with department officials, he added.
TimesLIVE
Public works charges axed official and three others over R1.1bn tenders
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
The KwaZulu-Natal public works and infrastructure department has laid criminal charges against a recently dismissed supply chain management director and three other senior officials over R1.1bn in tenders.
The former manager was dismissed last week on allegations of gross misconduct related to the irregular awarding of 29 tenders worth more than R1.1bn to one company.
MEC Martin Meyer said on Tuesday the department has since laid criminal charges against him.
“The department has also laid criminal charges against three other senior officials suspected of corruption and financial malfeasance,” he said.
The department launched an investigation in September after noticing an unnamed consulting firm received most of the tenders and a number of irregularities associated with this. These included:
“The investigations found one firm was awarded 29 contracts to the value of R1,164,440,398 — or more than R1.1bn. This meant the firm held an unfair and unchecked monopoly over contracts issued by the department.”
Aside from the irregular awarding of the tenders, Meyer also expressed concern about the company's quality of work.
The dismissed official — whose office is responsible for identifying and mitigating risk and avoiding irregular expenditure during procurement processes, among its key functions —was held responsible.
The investigation also found irregularities with the 2022 appointment of the former director, Meyer said.
The department is looking at criminal wrongdoing by the company and if any money can be recouped.
Meyer said in an interview with the SABC at the weekend the department approached the Hawks because it had limited capacity to investigate whether there was any relationship between the company and the officials involved and the nature of that relationship.
“Law enforcement agencies are much better placed to look further and investigate these matters. We can only look into what we can see with our internal systems.”
The department's stance of zero tolerance of corruption should be a warning to companies who seek to collude with department officials, he added.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News