Newlywed seriously injured in diving accident

Bay man recovering in hospital after striking head on sandbank in river and nearly drowning

By Brandon Nel - 14 January 2025

A newly married Nelson Mandela Bay couple are facing their first major hurdle together after the 27-year-old husband was left in a critical condition following a freak diving accident at Sundays River.

Petrus Nel, a diesel technician, struck his head on a sandbank while diving from a fishing boat near the slipway on Wednesday last week, and nearly drowned...

