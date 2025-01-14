Nelson Mandela Bay women go extra mile to ensure pupils return to school with happy hearts
Two Nelson Mandela Bay women from different walks of life, each battling their own personal traumas, have stepped up to bring dignity to pupils before the 2025 academic year.
Lungelwa Magqamfana and Elizabeth Schemper each started an initiative to ensure that as many children as possible in their communities have a pair of school shoes, stationery and full bellies...
