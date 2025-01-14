Notably, nearly 48% of pupils who sat for the exams achieved a bachelor's pass, enabling them to continue studies at universities and other higher learning institutions.
If you don’t get university entrance, it doesn’t mean you will not succeed: Mamokgethi Phakeng
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
Former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT) Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng has highlighted the potential of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges, technology institutions and other specialised colleges as key avenues for post-school education.
“We don’t have enough universities, but we do not have to have all students going to universities. There are further education and training colleges and TVET colleges, and I think that is not drawn on enough because there are TVET colleges that, in my view, offer excellent education,” Phakeng said in an interview with the SABC.
Phakeng stressed higher education is not a one-size-fits-all concept. Students have the option to pursue diplomas, certificates or specialised education.
“Students do not only have to go to university. They can go to a university of technology. They can go to a TVET, they can go to colleges, whether it's an agricultural college or any other college. Where they can get a post-school education and have a better life that our democracy has promised and delivered on in many ways.”
South Africa has 50 TVET colleges spread across the country offering a broad range of courses designed to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in different industries.
The matric class of 2024 achieved an impressive 87.3% pass rate, marking a 4.4 percentage point increase from the previous year.
Notably, nearly 48% of pupils who sat for the exams achieved a bachelor's pass, enabling them to continue studies at universities and other higher learning institutions.
However, there remains a societal misconception that attending university is the only route to success.
“It’s a class issue, it’s a status issue and so many families think if their children do not go to university they haven't succeeded,” Phakeng said.
She voiced concern about how media outlets tend to focus on distinctions while neglecting the achievements of pupils who pursued alternative pathways.
“Our media houses do not focus on the successes of pupils who left school with a diploma or certificate pass and have made a success of their lives, either because they went to a TVET college or did a bridging programme,” she said.
She shared her experience with her children, emphasising that not attending university does not equate to failure.
“It doesn’t mean if you don’t get university entrance you will not succeed,” she said.
Phakeng highlighted the central applications clearing house (Cach) service which provides a crucial opportunity for pupils who have not yet secured a place at a post-school institution. The free service helps match applicants with available spots in the post-school education and training system.
“I was shocked last year that many people were not aware of its existence because the department of higher education was not talking about it,” said Phakeng.
Cach is a vital tool for those who may have missed initial application deadlines or were unable to apply due to financial constraints. Phakeng encouraged those who were unsuccessful in their initial university applications to consider using the service as it provides a pathway to further education, even after receiving a “regret” from a university.
“It’s an excellent service higher education should speak about it more,” Phakeng said.
Matriculants who are interested in the Cach service are encouraged to register online or contact the service between January and March to explore available options.
