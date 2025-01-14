IEB matriculants make it look easy
Eastern Cape cohort record highest pass rate in last five years
Hundreds of matriculants from independent schools across the Eastern Cape upped the ante by achieving a 98.47% pass rate in 2024 — the highest in the last five years.
All of the 14,990 full-time and 1,314 part-time candidates who completed the Independent Examinations Board’s (IEB) National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations also qualified for tertiary level studies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.