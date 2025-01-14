Hopes for smooth start to year despite school infrastructure challenges
As teachers and pupils prepare for the first day of school on Wednesday, vandalism has been minimal compared to previous years but long-standing legacy issues continue to cast a shadow over the first term.
A Herald team visited more than a dozen schools on Thursday and Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.