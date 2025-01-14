News

Eastern Cape’s pass rate on the rise

Class of 2024 attains 84.98%, improving for fourth year in a row

Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt, Riaan Marais, Brandon Nel and Asanda Nini - 14 January 2025

The Eastern Cape’s Class of 2024 has set a new benchmark, improving the province’s overall pass rate by an impressive 3.6 percentage points.

The Eastern Cape has now managed to improve its pass rate for the fourth consecutive year...

