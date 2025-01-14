Eastern Cape premier Mabuyane sets high target for class of 2025
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has set an ambitious 90% pass rate target for the matric class of 2025.
The class of 2024 in the province attained a pass rate of 84.98%, an increase of 3.6 percentage points from the 2023 academic year...
