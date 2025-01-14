News

Eastern Cape given two months to resolve issue of pit toilets at schools

By Nomazima Nkosi and Brandon Nel - 14 January 2025

The Eastern Cape has just more than two months to eradicate pit toilet backlogs in the province, according to education minister Siviwe Gwarube.

Gwarube, speaking at a media briefing announcing the province’s 2024 matric results in East London on Tuesday, said President Cyril Ramaphosa had given the province, alongside Limpopo, a deadline to clear its pit toilet backlog...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge Day 2 | 14 ...
BAL Season 5 is coming soon!

Most Read