Eastern Cape given two months to resolve issue of pit toilets at schools
The Eastern Cape has just more than two months to eradicate pit toilet backlogs in the province, according to education minister Siviwe Gwarube.
Gwarube, speaking at a media briefing announcing the province’s 2024 matric results in East London on Tuesday, said President Cyril Ramaphosa had given the province, alongside Limpopo, a deadline to clear its pit toilet backlog...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.